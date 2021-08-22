Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $267.44 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

