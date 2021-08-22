Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at $77,016,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622,695 shares of company stock valued at $526,362,343 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

