AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$56.50 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s current price. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.90. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

