Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $129.97 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

