Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.1 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $129.97 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
