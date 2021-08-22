Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALFVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ALFVY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.05. 13,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.29. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

