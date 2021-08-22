Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.30.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $155.50 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

