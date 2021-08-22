Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $457.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $457.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.40 million and the lowest is $448.00 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $200.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.71. 138,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $271.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.07.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.