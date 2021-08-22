Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $457.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $457.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.40 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $200.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.71. 138,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,019. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $271.29.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.