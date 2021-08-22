ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ALLETE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALE opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $73.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

