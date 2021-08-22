Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 10,092 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 88.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 414,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 23,314 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $146.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.43.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

