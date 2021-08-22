Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.30 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136,698 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Westlake Chemical worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

