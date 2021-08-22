Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of NovoCure worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,648.07 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

