Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,635 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Brooks Automation worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 179.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 97,138 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

