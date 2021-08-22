Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.84 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

