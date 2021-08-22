Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €226.67 ($266.67).

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ALV opened at €198.72 ($233.79) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €208.33. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

