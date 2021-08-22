Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.55. The company had a trading volume of 548,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,720. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.43%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

