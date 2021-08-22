AllSafe Price Hits $0.0403 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $368,500.84 and $327.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

