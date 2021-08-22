Allworth Financial LP Acquires 405 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

