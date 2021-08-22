Allworth Financial LP Buys 732 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 266.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE:AJG opened at $143.00 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

