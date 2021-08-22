Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $11,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

