Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,388 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,194,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

