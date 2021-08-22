Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,826 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

