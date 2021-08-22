AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

TSE:ALA opened at C$25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$15.53 and a 1 year high of C$26.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.27.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

