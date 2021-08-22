Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce sales of $111.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.20 billion to $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $475.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,777,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $12.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,474.14.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

