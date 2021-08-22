AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.82. 332,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 75,579,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,325 shares of company stock worth $7,833,593 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

