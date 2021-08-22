Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Amedisys stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $176.51 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

