Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.59. 1,589,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.40.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

