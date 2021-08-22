American Investment Services Inc. Invests $215,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

