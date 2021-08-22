Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,564,778. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.