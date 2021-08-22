Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 295.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $463.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 2.22. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

