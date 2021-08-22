Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

