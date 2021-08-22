Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $393,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.88. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

