Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $48,721,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $26,404,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atotech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.