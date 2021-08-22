Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $439,000 Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.82.

In related news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,036 shares of company stock worth $51,175,347. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

