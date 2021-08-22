AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

