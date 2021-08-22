AMG National Trust Bank Has $13.55 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTB. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

