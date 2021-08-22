AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.88 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 79,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 349,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

