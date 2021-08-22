AMG National Trust Bank Sells 12,760 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $217.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

