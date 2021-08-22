AMG National Trust Bank Sells 8,375 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

