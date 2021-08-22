Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,440,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,086,000.

Shares of BLOK stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 431,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,213. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.95.

