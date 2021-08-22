AmsterdamCoin Achieves Market Cap of $24,334.81 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $24,334.81 and $67.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,479.03 or 1.00022817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.60 or 0.00946196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.96 or 0.00484782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00357625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004747 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AmsterdamCoin is https://reddit.com/r/AmsterdamCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amsterdam Coin, AMS, aims to be the cryptocurrency for Amsterdam using a ToR client to obfuscate transactions. The coin is a quark based algo with a proof of work element lasting 840000 blocks with a block reward of 10 AMS per block. The block time is 60 seconds and the proof of stake has an 8% reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

