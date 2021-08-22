Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $23.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post earnings of $23.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $19.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $26.61. Alphabet posted earnings of $16.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $101.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $108.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $34.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,748.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

