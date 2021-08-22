Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $7.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,049. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

