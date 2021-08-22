Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.63. 454,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,452. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

