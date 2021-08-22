Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.20 Million

Analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce $362.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.80 million and the highest is $364.60 million. Ingevity posted sales of $331.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NGVT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $77.57. 140,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

