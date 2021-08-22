Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce sales of $925.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.10 million and the highest is $930.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $11.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,530.51. 91,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,447.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,563.38.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

