Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,826,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 110,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,101. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.32.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

