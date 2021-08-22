Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.04 Million

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $471.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $403.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

