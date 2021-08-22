Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post $1.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $11.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $104.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. 272,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,454. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

