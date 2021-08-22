Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce $58.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.70 million and the lowest is $55.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $233.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $238.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.63 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $234.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

